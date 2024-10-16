Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 98,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 48,675 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Priority Technology

Priority Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Priority Technology

In other Priority Technology news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,065,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,390,948. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Charles Priore sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,301,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252,168.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,390,948. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,498 shares of company stock worth $367,044. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.