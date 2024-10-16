Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $11.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
