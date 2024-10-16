Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans — Dividend of $0.82

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.
Primo Water has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primo Water to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Primo Water Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 1,001,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,007. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
