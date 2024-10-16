PotCoin Trading 166% Higher Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $508.39 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 166% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00107083 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

