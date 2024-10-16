Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $4.26. Porsche Automobil shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 160,486 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

