Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

