Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $67,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $730.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $843.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $921.53. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $573.86 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

