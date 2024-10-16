Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,952,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

