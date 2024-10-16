Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAV opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $178,055.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,432.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 275,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,682 over the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

