Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Mizuho

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Pintec Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PT opened at $0.91 on Monday. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

