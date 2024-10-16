Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 9.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

