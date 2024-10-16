Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

