PFG Advisors Takes $7.17 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 90,208 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

