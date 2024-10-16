PFG Advisors Sells 2,367 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

