PFG Advisors Sells 1,402 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $528.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.83 and a 200-day moving average of $466.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

