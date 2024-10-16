PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.07. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

