PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,575,000 after buying an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

XBI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

