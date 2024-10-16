PFG Advisors Purchases 6,773 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after acquiring an additional 171,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,055,000 after buying an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEI opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.