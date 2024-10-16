PFG Advisors Purchases 3,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $563.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

