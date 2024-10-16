PFG Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 3.54% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $166,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

