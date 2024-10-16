PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $556.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

