PFG Advisors Buys 1,095 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

