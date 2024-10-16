Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

