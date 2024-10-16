Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Netflix by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $736.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $690.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.