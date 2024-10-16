Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $480.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.01. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $483.36.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

