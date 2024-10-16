Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495.50 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.46), with a volume of 18231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.44).
Personal Assets Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,112.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.91.
Personal Assets Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Personal Assets
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
