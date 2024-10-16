Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495.50 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.46), with a volume of 18231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.50 ($6.44).

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,112.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.91.

Get Personal Assets alerts:

Personal Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Personal Assets

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £685.26 ($894.83). In related news, insider Mandy Clements bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £370.12 ($483.31). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 141 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £685.26 ($894.83). Insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $132,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.