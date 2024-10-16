Persistence (XPRT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.16 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and $409,231.69 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 213,371,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,092,782 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

