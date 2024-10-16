PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.