PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

