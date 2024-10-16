Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,247 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.92. 296,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.