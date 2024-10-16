Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GEV traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.08. 190,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,606. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $270.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.99.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

