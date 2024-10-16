Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,330 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $501.25. The company had a trading volume of 228,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

