Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 126,122 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 204.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

