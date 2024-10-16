Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $314,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.64.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

Mastercard stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.16. The stock had a trading volume of 393,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,868. The company has a market cap of $471.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $509.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

