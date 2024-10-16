Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pentair from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,077. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $99.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after acquiring an additional 710,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $45,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.