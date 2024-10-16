Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 777,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PAG opened at $154.80 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $179.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

