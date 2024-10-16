PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,629.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $1,075,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,503,272.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,599. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

