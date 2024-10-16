PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $1,075,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,503,272.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $1,167,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

PFSI stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 169,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,977. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 256.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.