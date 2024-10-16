PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDSB shares. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,587,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

