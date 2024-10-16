PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 180.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,157 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,396,000 after buying an additional 1,230,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after buying an additional 720,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,409.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 700,758 shares during the period.

GDXJ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 1,998,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,711. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

