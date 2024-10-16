PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.7% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. 61,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

