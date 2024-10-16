PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

JMEE stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,925. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

