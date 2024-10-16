PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $2,677.52 or 0.03951130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $519.28 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.00250561 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 193,940 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.