Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $109.17 million and $2.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 109,046,699 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

