Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,441,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 100,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,261,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.