Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKI

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at C$36.62 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$34.17 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.34.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.