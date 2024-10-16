Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.