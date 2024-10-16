Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NASDAQ:PGY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 151,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $762.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 6.36.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $117,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,539.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,368.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $117,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,539.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock worth $817,717. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

