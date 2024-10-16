Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after buying an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

