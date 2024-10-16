Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.35% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PTLC stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

